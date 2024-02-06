iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Bought by Element Wealth LLC

Element Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,881,822,000 after buying an additional 223,342,974 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $613,391,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 207,223.3% during the third quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,548,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,958 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $227,744,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20,209.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after buying an additional 1,293,436 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $319.91. 465,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,596,687. The stock has a market cap of $81.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $221.56 and a 52-week high of $322.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $303.18 and its 200 day moving average is $285.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

