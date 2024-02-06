iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Holdings Decreased by Fort Point Capital Partners LLC

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,587 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 0.8% of Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 5,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Hill Island Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 23,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $193.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,804,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,122,262. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $193.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.00. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $205.49.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.