iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Position Reduced by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank cut its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 897,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,934 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 5.5% of AMG National Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. AMG National Trust Bank owned about 0.30% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $158,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,376,843,000 after buying an additional 334,510,840 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,445,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,315,971,000 after purchasing an additional 33,773 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,942,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,300,067,000 after purchasing an additional 49,091 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 43.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,484,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $792,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $825,046,000 after purchasing an additional 39,661 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of IWM traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $193.42. 10,223,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,861,762. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $193.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.00. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $205.49.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

