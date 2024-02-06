iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Stake Increased by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,706 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 0.8% of 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 124,827.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,796,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,674,205,000 after acquiring an additional 91,723,231 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9,482.9% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 22,798,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,935,000 after buying an additional 22,560,477 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,012,701,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8,107.1% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after buying an additional 432,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 44,910.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 414,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,014,000 after buying an additional 413,180 shares in the last quarter.

IWP stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.10. 256,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,273. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $85.00 and a 52-week high of $106.63. The company has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.57 and its 200-day moving average is $96.58.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

