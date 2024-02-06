iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Purchased by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,245 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.1% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. ProVise Management Group LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $11,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 32.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 47.3% in the third quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 39,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,101,000 after acquiring an additional 12,737 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,440,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 135,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,778,000 after buying an additional 20,212 shares during the period. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 26.4% in the third quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 234,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,015,000 after buying an additional 48,859 shares during the period.

Shares of IWY traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $186.23. 46,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,092. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.24. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $125.09 and a 12-month high of $187.63.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

