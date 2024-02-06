iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 158,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $10,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Payden & Rygel Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $23,051,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 194.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 162.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 857,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,687,000 after buying an additional 531,101 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 405,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,769,000 after buying an additional 160,207 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.97. 390,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,092,312. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $58.82 and a 1 year high of $80.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

