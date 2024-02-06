iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Position Boosted by Element Wealth LLC

Element Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,727,195,000 after buying an additional 135,856,748 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,042,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,659,000 after buying an additional 147,660 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,074,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,711,000 after purchasing an additional 133,228 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,869,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,345,000 after purchasing an additional 819,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,426,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,901,000 after purchasing an additional 10,615 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.15. 264,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,728,030. The stock has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.56 and a fifty-two week high of $176.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $171.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.46.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

