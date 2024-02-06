iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 530.3% in the fourth quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

IJK stock opened at $79.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.03 and a twelve month high of $80.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.07.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

