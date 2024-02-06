iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Acquired by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 36.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 41,072 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $15,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Connable Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 23,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 126,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,071,000 after purchasing an additional 14,567 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,457,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Services boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 22,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 11,609 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $106.39 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.74 and a 52 week high of $111.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.40.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

