iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stock Position Lifted by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.05% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $11,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 75.7% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $106.54 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.40. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.74 and a fifty-two week high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

