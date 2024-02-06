iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Stock Position Decreased by Holistic Financial Partners

Holistic Financial Partners reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 549,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,515,000 after purchasing an additional 42,367 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 39.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 81,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after acquiring an additional 10,856 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 26,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 319.9% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 15,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 11,477 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IHI traded up $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.37. 673,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,232,088. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.96 and a fifty-two week high of $57.95.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

