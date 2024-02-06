iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,298 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000.

BATS GOVT opened at $22.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.44.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

