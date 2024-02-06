J Arnold Wealth Management Co Buys Shares of 98,060 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 98,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,508,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 15.6% of J Arnold Wealth Management Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,497,000 after acquiring an additional 239,865 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,090,000 after acquiring an additional 17,728 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $453.21. 1,498,704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,360,110. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.76 and a one year high of $455.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $435.18 and its 200 day moving average is $415.20.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

