J Arnold Wealth Management Co Invests $11.67 Million in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW)

J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new position in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 402,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,673,000. First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 4.7% of J Arnold Wealth Management Co’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. J Arnold Wealth Management Co owned approximately 5.36% of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 95.5% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 355,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,700,000 after purchasing an additional 173,565 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 131,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 7,021 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 23.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 15,009 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 29,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

EDOW traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $33.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,930. The stock has a market cap of $248.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.91. First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $27.93 and a 1 year high of $33.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.32 and its 200 day moving average is $30.71.

First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF Profile

The First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (EDOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of companies included in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. EDOW was launched on Aug 8, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

