J Arnold Wealth Management Co Makes New $832,000 Investment in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of J Arnold Wealth Management Co’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 156.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 276.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TLT traded up $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $94.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,528,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,702,461. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.04. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.42 and a fifty-two week high of $109.10.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.3101 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.