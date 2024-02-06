Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.700-8.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 8.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Jacobs Solutions also updated its FY24 guidance to $7.70-$8.20 EPS.

J traded up $3.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.81. 614,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,274. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.73. Jacobs Solutions has a 1-year low of $109.00 and a 1-year high of $143.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.12). Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.66%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $151.00.

In other Jacobs Solutions news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $194,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.48, for a total value of $701,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,995,418.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $194,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,150 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,832 shares of company stock worth $3,112,190. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 22.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 5.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

