Janney Capital Management LLC Buys 727 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Janney Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,514 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% in the first quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% in the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,301,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $55,994.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,577,375.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.40, for a total transaction of $31,372.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,846. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $55,994.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,577,375.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,674 shares of company stock worth $16,162,276. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG opened at $144.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.26. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $155.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOG. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.75.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

