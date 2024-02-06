Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 3,366 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $33,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $328.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $310.66 and its 200 day moving average is $292.15. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $224.00 and a 12 month high of $330.12.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

