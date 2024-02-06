Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 10,679 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 369,106 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,679 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $39,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 14.9% in the third quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 24,390 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 22.4% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 69,751 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,388,000 after buying an additional 12,751 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 14.2% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 17,026 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.9% in the third quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 96,659 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,238,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 59.0% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 3,850 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

Oracle Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:ORCL opened at $116.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $82.04 and a one year high of $127.54. The company has a market cap of $319.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The business had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,950 shares of company stock worth $2,252,948 in the last quarter. 42.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.