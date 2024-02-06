Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 45,621 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 118.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 84,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,621 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $38,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of KLA by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 49,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,018,000 after buying an additional 7,702 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thematics Asset Management raised its stake in shares of KLA by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 56,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,342,000 after buying an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KLAC shares. Susquehanna lowered KLA from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $640.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on KLA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on KLA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on KLA from $670.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $607.50.

KLA stock opened at $614.88 on Tuesday. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $355.88 and a twelve month high of $658.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $574.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $519.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.33.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The company’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 22.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

