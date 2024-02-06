Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $40.94 Million Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 38.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,358,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375,400 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.32% of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF worth $40,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 14,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. SWS Partners lifted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 22,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. 4.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock opened at $31.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.23 and its 200 day moving average is $30.42. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $28.15 and a 12-month high of $33.32. The company has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1765 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

