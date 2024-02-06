Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $43 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 243,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $43,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,376,843,000 after buying an additional 334,510,840 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,445,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,315,971,000 after purchasing an additional 33,773 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,942,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,300,067,000 after purchasing an additional 49,091 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 43.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,484,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $792,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $825,046,000 after purchasing an additional 39,661 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $191.89 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $205.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $193.70 and its 200-day moving average is $185.00.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

