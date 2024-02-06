Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $45.07 Million Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.07% of General Dynamics worth $45,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Markel Corp increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 390,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $94,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 294.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 791.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after buying an additional 11,630 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

GD stock opened at $265.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $254.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $72.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.68. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $202.35 and a 1-year high of $269.50.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 43.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 773,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $19,414,117.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,502,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

