Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,071,148 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 14,584 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.09% of Williams Companies worth $36,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1,313.1% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 436,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,232,000 after purchasing an additional 405,301 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 107,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 23,579 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 6,545,151 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $220,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,883,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Williams Companies Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $34.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $37.45.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.27%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

