Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,507 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $57,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Chubb by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Chubb by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 40,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Chubb by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, 1834 Investment Advisors Co. increased its position in Chubb by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 2,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CB opened at $249.25 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.64. The firm has a market cap of $101.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.62. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $183.40 and a fifty-two week high of $249.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. HSBC began coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.84.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

