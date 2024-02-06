Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 15,085 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,085 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $54,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Linde by 122.6% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 69 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its stake in Linde by 309.5% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LIN shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $428.86.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $400.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $407.94 and a 200-day moving average of $392.60. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $318.88 and a 1-year high of $434.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $194.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.92.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

