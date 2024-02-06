Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 4,657 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 606,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Duke Energy worth $53,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 200.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter worth about $29,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.67.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $95.25 on Tuesday. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $101.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.14 and its 200 day moving average is $92.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $73.41 billion, a PE ratio of 60.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.48.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 261.15%.

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.