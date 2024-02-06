Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 114,388 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 286,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,388 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $34,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1,333.3% during the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 175.0% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.14.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

KMB stock opened at $121.02 on Tuesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $116.32 and a one year high of $147.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.41.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 260.47%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.77%.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $450,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,709. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark T. Smucker bought 827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $120.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.46. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,050.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $450,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.