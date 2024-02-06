Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 91,794 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 509,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,794 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $47,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $42,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $97.66 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $100.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.10.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

