Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 9,409 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 465,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,409 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $32,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 79.5% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $75.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $102.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.79. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $78.59.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas raised Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.05.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

