Jet Protocol Hits One Day Trading Volume of $147,394.97 (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 17.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0100 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Jet Protocol has traded up 16.3% against the US dollar. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $17.05 million and $147,394.97 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004771 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00015962 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00015325 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,116.81 or 0.99927034 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00011068 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.18 or 0.00192780 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.01053169 USD and is down -14.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $137,312.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

