J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Shares Gap Down to $155.53

Shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $155.53, but opened at $145.18. J&J Snack Foods shares last traded at $146.15, with a volume of 21,385 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of J&J Snack Foods from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

J&J Snack Foods Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $165.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.12 and a beta of 0.55.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $443.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.06 million. J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

J&J Snack Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.06%.

Insider Transactions at J&J Snack Foods

In other J&J Snack Foods news, CEO Dan Fachner sold 1,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total value of $177,787.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,172,912.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 19,580 shares of company stock valued at $3,242,346 in the last 90 days. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of J&J Snack Foods

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 1.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in J&J Snack Foods by 1.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in J&J Snack Foods by 6.7% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J&J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, SUPERPRETZEL BAVARIAN, NEW YORK PRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY, and BRAUHAUS brands, as well as under the private labels; frozen novelty under the DIPPIN'DOTS, LUIGI'S, WHOLE FRUIT, DOGSTERS, PHILLY SWIRL, ICEE, and MINUTE MAID brands; churros under the HOLA! and CALIFORNIA CHURROS brands; and handheld products under the SUPREME STUFFERS and SWEET STUFFERS brands.

