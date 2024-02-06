JMP Securities Raises DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Price Target to $130.00

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $113.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DASH. Truist Financial increased their target price on DoorDash from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised DoorDash from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on DoorDash from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

Shares of DASH traded up $2.32 on Tuesday, reaching $110.44. 1,508,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,063,515. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.91. The firm has a market cap of $43.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.97 and a beta of 1.72. DoorDash has a 12 month low of $51.50 and a 12 month high of $110.85.

In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total transaction of $13,882,239.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total transaction of $13,882,239.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total transaction of $839,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 928,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,432,321. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 570,500 shares of company stock worth $56,882,162 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in DoorDash by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 1.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

