JMP Securities Reaffirms Market Outperform Rating for V2X (NYSE:VVX)

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $65.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 68.96% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of V2X in a report on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on V2X from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (down previously from $59.00) on shares of V2X in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

Get V2X alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on V2X

V2X Stock Performance

Shares of VVX stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.47. 8,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,032. V2X has a 52 week low of $36.45 and a 52 week high of $56.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.91 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.15). V2X had a positive return on equity of 11.00% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that V2X will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of V2X by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,026,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,329,000 after purchasing an additional 402,753 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in V2X in the 4th quarter valued at $10,809,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in V2X during the 4th quarter valued at $8,839,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in V2X during the second quarter worth $8,349,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of V2X in the first quarter worth approximately $6,507,000. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About V2X

(Get Free Report)

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients in the United States and internationally. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, and civilian clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for V2X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V2X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.