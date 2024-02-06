Johnson & Johnson’s (JNJ) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $215.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential upside of 37.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.87.

NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $156.47. 1,147,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,576,857. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $144.95 and a fifty-two week high of $175.97. The firm has a market cap of $376.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 36.75%. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% in the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 67,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,327 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 88.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 175,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,049,000 after acquiring an additional 82,429 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 45,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 860,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,488,000 after acquiring an additional 20,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

