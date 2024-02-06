Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 51.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,391 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,521 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Motco increased its holdings in General Electric by 143.0% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE stock opened at $137.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.72. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $80.40 and a fifty-two week high of $138.64.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 3.82%.

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on General Electric from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

