Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $192.24 on Tuesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $151.86 and a one year high of $202.81. The company has a market cap of $94.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.29.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 33.72%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MMC shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.71.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

