Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Invests $201,000 in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APA. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in APA by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in APA by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of APA by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of APA by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of APA by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

APA Stock Down 1.4 %

APA stock opened at $29.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $29.47 and a 12-month high of $46.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.89 and its 200 day moving average is $38.43. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 3.31.

APA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. APA’s payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on APA shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of APA from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of APA in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of APA from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of APA from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of APA from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.28.

APA Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

