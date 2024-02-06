Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Invests $288,000 in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.32% of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF by 55.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period.

VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RAAX opened at $24.66 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.65. VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $23.77 and a 1-year high of $27.01.

VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF Profile

The VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (RAAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds that seeks to maximize long-term real returns. It invests in ETPs with exposure to real assets, such as real estate, commodities, natural resources, or infrastructure, and may hold up to 100% cash or equivalents.

