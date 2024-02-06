Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,372 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,612.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.45 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.49. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.14 and a 12 month high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.1283 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

