Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 98,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 38,314 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in AGNC Investment by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,309,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,361,000 after buying an additional 57,400 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in AGNC Investment by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 89,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 3,517 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,867,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,626,000 after purchasing an additional 307,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $98,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,727.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

AGNC Investment stock opened at $9.39 on Tuesday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $11.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 939.94 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a jan 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.3%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14,414.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AGNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGNC

About AGNC Investment

(Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.