Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,293 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 24,253 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 7,497 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,272 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,385 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,711,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LNG. StockNews.com lowered Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.70.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $159.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.96. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.30 and a 1-year high of $183.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.44%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

