Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 3,725 Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Free Report) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,725 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 23.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,053,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,528,000 after buying an additional 5,450,385 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 2,118.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,008,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,406 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 29.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,607,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,241 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 10.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,897,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the first quarter worth about $5,661,000. 42.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at ARMOUR Residential REIT

In other ARMOUR Residential REIT news, Chairman Daniel C. Staton sold 61,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $1,200,331.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at $204,330. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Stock Down 2.6 %

ARMOUR Residential REIT Announces Dividend

ARR opened at $18.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $921.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.47. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.31 and a twelve month high of $31.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.38.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is -218.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ARR shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

