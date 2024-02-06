Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 814 Shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in ATI were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in ATI during the first quarter worth $263,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of ATI in the first quarter valued at $570,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ATI by 70.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 68,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 28,376 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of ATI by 4.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 347,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,340,000 after buying an additional 14,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of ATI by 1.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ATI from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of ATI in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ATI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

ATI Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE ATI opened at $38.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. ATI Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.10 and a 52 week high of $47.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.65 and its 200 day moving average is $42.68. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.18.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. ATI had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 24.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ATI Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

ATI announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 29th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at ATI

In other ATI news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 1,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $77,034.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,858,313. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

ATI Company Profile

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

