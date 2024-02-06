Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Takes $205,000 Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 18.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,372 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,801,000. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $214,363,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 225.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 915,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,899,000 after acquiring an additional 634,279 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 90.4% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,304,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,883,000 after acquiring an additional 619,352 shares during the period. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total transaction of $119,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,052,706. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on MOH. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $374.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.30.

Molina Healthcare Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of MOH opened at $350.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $366.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $343.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $256.19 and a 12 month high of $391.21. The stock has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.45.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Further Reading

