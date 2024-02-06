JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $535.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $420.00 to $535.00 in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $465.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $397.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $491.03.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META opened at $459.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $360.81 and its 200-day moving average is $327.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Meta Platforms has a 12-month low of $167.66 and a 12-month high of $485.96.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 17.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 65,600 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.50, for a total transaction of $26,272,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 65,600 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.50, for a total value of $26,272,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $3,579,011.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,509 shares in the company, valued at $30,102,771.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 911,357 shares of company stock valued at $319,948,949 over the last ninety days. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 1,547 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 4,566 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.