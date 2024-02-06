JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by Fort Point Capital Partners LLC

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 17.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,961 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 65.5% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

JPST stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $50.30. 1,655,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,791,550. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.32 and a 200-day moving average of $50.19. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.93 and a twelve month high of $50.51.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

