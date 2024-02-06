KCM Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,685 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 113,936 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,991,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at $206,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 0.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,398,049 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,340,568,000 after purchasing an additional 20,876 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 3.7% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Accenture by 2.4% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 104,293 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Accenture from $369.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho began coverage on Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price target for the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total value of $2,267,312.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,884,051.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total transaction of $2,267,312.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,884,051.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,504.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,995 shares of company stock worth $8,422,830. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Trading Down 0.6 %

ACN traded down $2.31 on Tuesday, hitting $368.03. 422,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,940,878. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $375.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $350.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $326.81.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.82%.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.