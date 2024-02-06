KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $10.95 Million Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 219,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,352 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $10,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter valued at about $281,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at about $695,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 385,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $199,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,590 shares in the company, valued at $603,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Up 1.5 %

O traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.46. 1,421,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,581,229. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $67.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.81. The stock has a market cap of $38.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.01 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 5.2%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 233.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.91.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Further Reading

