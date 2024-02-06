KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $25.14 Million Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises about 1.1% of KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. KCM Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $25,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,840,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,473,000 after acquiring an additional 201,763 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,676,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,755,000 after purchasing an additional 119,137 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $398,176,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 194.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 848,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,413,000 after buying an additional 560,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 826,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,282,000 after buying an additional 20,260 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $261.64. 48,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,188. The stock has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $250.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.10. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $222.27 and a fifty-two week high of $262.47.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

